Diplomatic Reboot: Canada and India's New Envoys Signal Thawing Tensions

In a diplomatic stride towards mending frayed relations, Canada and India have announced the appointment of new high commissioners. This decision marks an effort to improve ties that were marred by a controversial accusation involving the murder of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil.

The previous Indian high commissioner was among several diplomats expelled from Canada after accusations linked them to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a figure deemed a terrorist by India. The diplomatic fallout included India expelling Canadian diplomats, escalating tensions between the two nations.

The newly appointed Canadian high commissioner, Christopher Cooter, and his Indian counterpart, Dinesh K. Patnaik, symbolize a renewed commitment to bilateral cooperation. This development comes amid broader international trade challenges, underscoring the importance of diplomatic engagement in diversifying economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)