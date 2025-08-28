Left Menu

Supreme Court Clears APPSC Member of Wrongdoing Amid Exam Leak Controversy

The Supreme Court has cleared APPSC member Mepung Tadar Bage of 'misbehaviour' charges related to an examination paper leak, directing her immediate reinstatement. The court found the state government's request for her removal as arbitrary, emphasizing the lack of evidence against her in the inquiry.

  India

The Supreme Court delivered a decisive verdict on Thursday, absolving Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) member Mepung Tadar Bage of any allegations of 'misbehaviour' related to an examination paper leak. The court ordered her suspension be lifted immediately, highlighting a lack of sufficient evidence for the charges.

Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar, addressing the Presidential Reference Article 317(1) regarding the removal of public service commission members, concluded that no misconduct had been demonstrated in Bage's conduct. The bench found fault with the state government's recommendation for a Presidential reference, framing it as an arbitrary and unfair action.

The ruling also scrutinized the state's decision to give former APPSC members new roles, despite their collective involvement in the paper leak scandal as stated by the Chief Minister. The court emphasized the imperatives of thorough evidence examination and maintaining high standards for commission members, underscoring the constitutional protection offered against unfounded dismissal.

