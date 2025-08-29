Left Menu

TRAI Registers Eight Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies for Star Ratings

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has granted registration to eight applicants as Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) under the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024. These agencies are now formally authorized to assess and rate the quality of digital connectivity across residential and commercial properties in India.

The Registered Agencies

The following organizations have received authorization for a five-year term (valid until August 2030), subject to compliance with the regulatory framework:

  1. M/s Ardom Towergen Private Limited

  2. M/s Crest Digitel Private Limited

  3. M/s CTL Infocom Private Limited

  4. M/s ESTEX Telecom Private Limited

  5. M/s Frog Cellsat Limited

  6. M/s Phistream Consulting Private Limited

  7. M/s Shaurrya Teleservices Private Limited

  8. M/s TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited

Purpose and Importance of DCRAs

Under TRAI’s framework, DCRAs will conduct independent evaluations of digital connectivity infrastructure in properties based on the methodology outlined in the Manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, released on 13 August 2025.

  • Star Ratings: Based on these assessments, properties will be assigned a “Star Rating” that reflects the quality of digital connectivity available.

  • Consumer Empowerment: The ratings will allow prospective buyers, tenants, and businesses to make informed decisions when choosing residential or commercial spaces.

  • Market Transparency: By creating a standardised benchmark for connectivity, ratings will foster healthy competition among property developers to enhance digital infrastructure.

Methodology and Evaluation Criteria

The manual for rating prescribes a scientific and transparent methodology, focusing on factors such as:

  • Availability of fibre and wireless connectivity

  • Quality of in-building digital infrastructure

  • Signal strength and coverage inside buildings

  • Redundancy and resilience of networks

  • Compliance with safety and regulatory norms

By evaluating both performance and infrastructure readiness, the DCRAs will generate ratings that reflect real-world digital experience for end-users.

Impact on Consumers and Real Estate Sector

The introduction of Digital Connectivity Ratings is expected to:

  • Transform property markets, with connectivity ratings becoming a key factor alongside location, amenities, and price.

  • Encourage builders and developers to prioritise telecom-ready infrastructure in new projects.

  • Support India’s Digital India mission by ensuring citizens and businesses have access to robust, high-quality internet connectivity.

  • Provide regulatory oversight that ensures connectivity claims by property developers are independently verified.

Looking Ahead

The creation of DCRAs represents a milestone in India’s digital governance framework, reinforcing TRAI’s commitment to enhancing consumer rights and driving digital inclusion.

As India moves toward becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy, robust in-building digital connectivity will be critical to ensuring seamless access to services such as 5G, digital payments, online education, telemedicine, and remote work solutions.

By institutionalizing Star Ratings for properties, TRAI has effectively made digital infrastructure a core element of real estate valuation and urban planning.

 

