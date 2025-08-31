Tragic Incident Sparks Outrage: Alleged Assault in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

A shocking incident has emerged from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of five individuals, according to local police sources. The victim was lured under the guise of a job discussion by two familiar acquaintances.

Authorities stated that the woman was taken from Bangiriposi to a remote location near Udala by these individuals on Friday evening. There, three more suspects joined, and the woman faced a harrowing ordeal of alleged rape.

In response, law enforcement has filed a case based on the victim's complaint, resulting in the detention of two suspects. The search continues for the remaining perpetrators as the investigation proceeds under the supervision of SDPO Hrushikesh Nayak.

(With inputs from agencies.)