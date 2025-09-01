Left Menu

Rising Waters in Ghaggar: Villagers Urged to Stay Alert

The Ghaggar river near Bhankharpur has risen, prompting advisories for villages in Patiala. Residents are advised to be alert and avoid river areas. Amid ongoing rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Preeti Yadav emphasizes caution near water bodies, urging safety and vigilance for the next three days.

  • India

The Ghaggar river's rising water levels near Bhankharpur on Monday led the district administration to issue warnings for several surrounding villages.

Authorities advised vigilance for communities in Ghanaur and Sanour constituencies, especially in Rajpura sub-division, with residents urged to avoid river proximities.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Preeti Yadav highlighted the impact of continuous rainfall on local water bodies, advising caution and prohibiting unnecessary travel or leisure activities near water.

