Rising Waters in Ghaggar: Villagers Urged to Stay Alert

The Ghaggar river's rising water levels near Bhankharpur on Monday led the district administration to issue warnings for several surrounding villages.

Authorities advised vigilance for communities in Ghanaur and Sanour constituencies, especially in Rajpura sub-division, with residents urged to avoid river proximities.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Preeti Yadav highlighted the impact of continuous rainfall on local water bodies, advising caution and prohibiting unnecessary travel or leisure activities near water.