Punjab Battles Historic Floods, CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Relief Efforts

Punjab is grappling with unprecedented floods affecting over 1,000 villages, marking the state's worst natural disaster in recent history. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is leading comprehensive relief efforts to mitigate the damage and assist affected residents.

During his visit to relief camps in Hoshiarpur district, Mann assured those displaced by the flooding that the government is committed to providing relief and compensating for losses. He has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the release of funds owed to the state.

Amidst the crisis, massive relief operations are underway including evacuations, medical aid, and distribution of essential supplies. Mann emphasized the state's commitment to preventing health crises by deploying teams for water testing and disease prevention, as well as supporting agricultural recovery through veterinary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)