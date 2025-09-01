Left Menu

Punjab Battles Historic Floods, CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Relief Efforts

Punjab faces its worst floods in recent history, impacting over 1,000 villages. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is spearheading relief efforts, ensuring rescue operations and immediate aid. Mann has requested government funds, as crops, livestock, and livelihoods suffer significant damage, while extensive health and safety measures are implemented to prevent epidemics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tanda | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:02 IST
floods
Punjab is grappling with unprecedented floods affecting over 1,000 villages, marking the state's worst natural disaster in recent history. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is leading comprehensive relief efforts to mitigate the damage and assist affected residents.

During his visit to relief camps in Hoshiarpur district, Mann assured those displaced by the flooding that the government is committed to providing relief and compensating for losses. He has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the release of funds owed to the state.

Amidst the crisis, massive relief operations are underway including evacuations, medical aid, and distribution of essential supplies. Mann emphasized the state's commitment to preventing health crises by deploying teams for water testing and disease prevention, as well as supporting agricultural recovery through veterinary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

