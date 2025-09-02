Left Menu

Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

Tipra Motha Party legislator Philip Reang reported a threat at the MLA hostel in West Tripura. Concerned over the security lapse, a delegation met the Chief Minister. Police are investigating the incident as the Chief Minister assured improved security measures following the breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tipra Motha Party legislator Philip Reang has alleged a serious threat after being confronted by unidentified individuals at the MLA hostel in West Tripura. The incident has sparked concerns over lawmaker security within the facility.

In response, a seven-member delegation of MLAs met with Chief Minister Manik Saha, urging him to prioritize safety measures for legislators. Reang highlighted the gravity of the security lapse, emphasizing the presence of around 40 MLAs at the hostel.

The state's Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the individuals involved. Measures are being taken to ensure only authorized guests enter the premises. The Chief Minister has promised to enhance security protocols to prevent such breaches in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

