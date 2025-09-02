Security Breach at MLA Hostel: Call for Action

Tipra Motha Party legislator Philip Reang has alleged a serious threat after being confronted by unidentified individuals at the MLA hostel in West Tripura. The incident has sparked concerns over lawmaker security within the facility.

In response, a seven-member delegation of MLAs met with Chief Minister Manik Saha, urging him to prioritize safety measures for legislators. Reang highlighted the gravity of the security lapse, emphasizing the presence of around 40 MLAs at the hostel.

The state's Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the individuals involved. Measures are being taken to ensure only authorized guests enter the premises. The Chief Minister has promised to enhance security protocols to prevent such breaches in the future.

