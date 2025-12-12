Calls for Accountability Rise: U.S. Lawmakers Demand Investigation into Journalist Killings by Israeli Military

In a stark call for justice, four U.S. lawmakers have criticized the Israeli military for its lack of transparency and accountability following a deadly attack on journalists in October 2023. The incident, which occurred in Lebanon, resulted in the death of a Reuters visuals journalist.

Senator Peter Welch of Vermont, where one of the injured journalists resides, has been vocal in his demands for a thorough investigation. Welch has accused Israel of failing to produce substantial evidence of any investigation and has highlighted the inconsistencies in information provided to him.

During a recent press conference, reporters continued to press for answers, but the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have yet to provide clarity. The international community, alongside advocacy groups, continues to call for accountability and truth in the wake of repeated attacks on journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)