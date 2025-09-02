Left Menu

Conflict Erupts at Bandung Universities Amidst Indonesia Protests

Intensified protests in Indonesia have led to clashes in Bandung, where police shot tear gas to disperse crowds near university campuses. The demonstrations, initiated over government spending, have resulted in deaths and widespread damage. President Prabowo faced mounting challenges as inequality continues to fuel public unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Indonesia, tensions soared as nationwide protests erupted, culminating in clashes in the regional city of Bandung. Police deployed tear gas to scatter crowds gathering near the Islamic University of Bandung and Pasundan University, student representatives confirmed. The unrest has claimed eight lives since it commenced in Jakarta.

What began as demonstrations over government financial choices swiftly spread across the country, evolving into riots and looting after a tragic accident involving a police vehicle and a motorcycle taxi driver. President Prabowo Subianto, under scrutiny as he nears his first year in office, has engaged with labor unions keen on policy changes.

The government's response to these protests has attracted international condemnation. Human Rights Watch criticized the treatment of the protests, while social media campaigns called for reform. Continued inequality and controversial policies exacerbate public dissatisfaction, leaving the administration at a crossroads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

