MSP Sports Capital Transfers McLaren Racing Holdings

MSP Sports Capital has confirmed the sale of its holdings in McLaren Racing to McLaren Group Limited. Mumtalakat will remain the majority shareholder, with CYVN Holdings owning a non-controlling stake. Financial terms are confidential. Jahm Najafi and Jeff Moorad will vacate their positions on the McLaren Racing board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MSP Sports Capital has announced the sale of its holdings in McLaren Racing to McLaren Group Limited, a significant move in the realm of motorsport investments.

Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company retains its position as the majority shareholder, while CYVN Holdings gains a non-controlling share, marking a notable shift in ownership dynamics.

Although the financial terms remain undisclosed, MSP Sports Capital board members Jahm Najafi and Jeff Moorad are set to exit their board positions, paving the way for new leadership.

