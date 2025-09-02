Tragedy Unfolds in Choolaimedu: Stormwater Drainage Project Under Scrutiny

The grim discovery of a 41-year-old woman's body in a silt catch pit on Tuesday has sparked criticism of ongoing infrastructure projects in the city. Identified as a resident of Veerapandia Nagar in Choolaimedu, her body is under examination at a Government Hospital to determine the cause of death.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai took to social media to criticize the ruling DMK government for its handling of stormwater drainage projects that have dragged on for four years without a completion date. He argues that these delays endanger public safety.

Annamalai also recalled a recent incident where a sanitary worker was electrocuted by a live wire during a storm, highlighting the urgent need for protective measures to safeguard the public. The call for action emphasizes the need for a thorough review and expedited completion of infrastructure projects.

