Left Menu

Dowry Harassment and Bigamy Charges Shake Khajuri Village

A case has been registered against six members of a woman's in-laws' family and her husband for dowry harassment and bigamy. Savita Pathak alleges harassment for dowry shortly after marriage and claims her husband married another woman. Police are investigating following initial inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 04-09-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 08:47 IST
Dowry Harassment and Bigamy Charges Shake Khajuri Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Khajuri village have registered a case against six members of a woman's in-laws' family for dowry harassment, while also accusing her husband of bigamy.

According to the police, Savita Pathak was allegedly harassed by her husband and his family for a dowry of Rs 1 lakh and a motorcycle soon after her marriage on June 2, 2023. Moreover, she alleges her husband, Ranjit Tiwari, secretly married another woman from Chhapia.

The case took a turn when Pathak, facing threats, returned to her parental home and unsuccessfully tried to report the incident on August 31. Following intervention by the superintendent of police, an official case has now been filed and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025