Dowry Harassment and Bigamy Charges Shake Khajuri Village

Authorities in Khajuri village have registered a case against six members of a woman's in-laws' family for dowry harassment, while also accusing her husband of bigamy.

According to the police, Savita Pathak was allegedly harassed by her husband and his family for a dowry of Rs 1 lakh and a motorcycle soon after her marriage on June 2, 2023. Moreover, she alleges her husband, Ranjit Tiwari, secretly married another woman from Chhapia.

The case took a turn when Pathak, facing threats, returned to her parental home and unsuccessfully tried to report the incident on August 31. Following intervention by the superintendent of police, an official case has now been filed and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)