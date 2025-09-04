Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Social Media Influencer in Controversial Rape Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to a 23-year-old social media influencer accused of raping a 40-year-old woman, citing false charges. The complainant did not appear despite notice, and the relationship was deemed consensual. The court criticized Delhi Police for filing the case without proper grounds.

  • India

The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision on Thursday, granted bail to a 23-year-old social media influencer accused of raping a 40-year-old woman. The judiciary noted that the charges against the accused were false and lacked merit.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Prashant Kumar Mishra observed that the complainant failed to appear in court despite being notified. Additionally, the defense argued that the relationship between the two was consensual.

The apex court had earlier provided interim bail, pointing out that the accused had been jailed for nine months without charges. The court questioned Delhi Police's rationale in filing the case, stressing the consensual nature of the interactions based on multiple voluntary meetings.

