Delhi High Court Advocates Reformation Over Prisonisation in Parole Rulings

The Delhi High Court has reiterated the importance of parole and furlough as mechanisms for preventing 'prisonisation' and promoting the reformation of convicts. Justice Girish Kathpalia presided over a case where a convict, Chetan, challenged a decision denying him furlough due to a prior late surrender. The court highlighted the transformative potential of parole and furlough, suggesting that delays not linked to misconduct be viewed leniently.

The judge condemned the withdrawn notification that previously softened the implications of late surrenders, citing the withdrawal as a 'regressive step' adverse to convict reform. The authority is instructed to review Chetan's application anew, recognizing the oversight in its initial order.

Chetan's plea cited an eye injury as the reason for his delayed surrender. The state's counsel admitted to incomplete facts in the authority's report, requesting the court to invalidate the decision taken and to direct a fresh consideration by the competent authority.

