Left Menu

Legal Clash Over Revolution Wind: Rhode Island and Connecticut vs. Trump Administration

Rhode Island and Connecticut are set to sue the Trump administration regarding its halt on the Orsted Revolution Wind project. The lawsuit aims to challenge the federal stop work order, with proceedings initiating in Rhode Island's federal court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:43 IST
Legal Clash Over Revolution Wind: Rhode Island and Connecticut vs. Trump Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The attorneys general of both Rhode Island and Connecticut are preparing to take legal action against the Trump administration for its decision to halt the Orsted Revolution Wind project.

Officials announced that the lawsuit, aimed at challenging the administration's stop work order, will be filed in Rhode Island's federal court.

The lawsuit underscores the ongoing tension between state officials and federal directives, highlighting the stakes involved in advancing renewable energy projects.

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

Nagaland Lawmakers Push for Indigenous Protection Amid Immigration Concerns

 India
2
GST Revamp: Relief for the Middle Class

GST Revamp: Relief for the Middle Class

 India
3
U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

U.S. Designates Ecuadorean Gangs as Foreign Terrorist Organizations

 Global
4
Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition

Amazon Expands in India with Major Financial Firm Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025