Legal Clash Over Revolution Wind: Rhode Island and Connecticut vs. Trump Administration
Rhode Island and Connecticut are set to sue the Trump administration regarding its halt on the Orsted Revolution Wind project. The lawsuit aims to challenge the federal stop work order, with proceedings initiating in Rhode Island's federal court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:43 IST
Officials announced that the lawsuit, aimed at challenging the administration's stop work order, will be filed in Rhode Island's federal court.
The lawsuit underscores the ongoing tension between state officials and federal directives, highlighting the stakes involved in advancing renewable energy projects.
