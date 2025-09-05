Left Menu

18-year-old girl stabbed in northeast Delhi, accused arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a teenage girl in northeast Delhis New Mustafabad area, police said on Friday.A call regarding the alleged incident was received at Dayalpur police station from Mangal Bazar Road on Thursday evening. Further investigation into the alleged incident is underway, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 12:02 IST
18-year-old girl stabbed in northeast Delhi, accused arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a teenage girl in northeast Delhi's New Mustafabad area, police said on Friday.

A call regarding the alleged incident was received at Dayalpur police station from Mangal Bazar Road on Thursday evening. By the time officers reached the spot, the injured girl (18) had already been taken to GTB Hospital by her family members, a senior police officer said.

The victim is undergoing treatment and her condition is being monitored, he added.

''A case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation was initiated,'' the officer said.

''Based on sustained efforts, the accused was traced and apprehended within hours of the incident. He confessed to the crime and the weapon used in the offence, a knife, was also recovered from his possession,'' the officer added.

A forensic team was called to the crime scene to collect evidence. Further investigation into the alleged incident is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate Yamuna river flow": Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya

"Ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate Yamuna river flow": Uttarkash...

 India
2
Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersion...

 India
3
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China
4
Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under MUTP-III

Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025