Navigating Geopolitical Tensions: Warships in the Taiwan Strait
Canada and Australia's warships transited the Taiwan Strait, observed by China's PLA. The route, deemed an international waterway by Taiwan and the U.S., is seen by China as territorial. The Global Times reported PLA's surveillance of the transit, while officials from Canada and Australia offered no immediate comment.
The Taiwan Strait witnessed a fresh episode of geopolitical tension as Canadian and Australian warships journeyed through the strategic waterway, monitored by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), according to Chinese state media on Saturday.
Global Times, a mouthpiece of China's stance, identified the vessels as the Canadian frigate Ville de Quebec and the Australian guided-missile destroyer Brisbane. They traversed the contested maritime corridor that separates China from the autonomous island of Taiwan.
Both Canada and Australia have not commented yet, and Taiwan's Defence Ministry remains silent. This transit typifies the broader strategic play, where the U.S. and its allies frequently navigate the strait, asserting it as international waters, a claim China contests.
ALSO READ
Airfloa Rail Gears Up for ₹91 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform
Trump’s Post Flags a Shift: Is India Now Leaning Toward China and Russia?
South Korea Unveils $7.18 Billion Support Plan for Small Businesses
Uncertainty Looms Over Baltic Security As U.S. Contemplates Aid Cuts
Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions