The Taiwan Strait witnessed a fresh episode of geopolitical tension as Canadian and Australian warships journeyed through the strategic waterway, monitored by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), according to Chinese state media on Saturday.

Global Times, a mouthpiece of China's stance, identified the vessels as the Canadian frigate Ville de Quebec and the Australian guided-missile destroyer Brisbane. They traversed the contested maritime corridor that separates China from the autonomous island of Taiwan.

Both Canada and Australia have not commented yet, and Taiwan's Defence Ministry remains silent. This transit typifies the broader strategic play, where the U.S. and its allies frequently navigate the strait, asserting it as international waters, a claim China contests.