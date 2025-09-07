Activist Grounded: Controversy Over Lookout Circular at Delhi Airport

Environmental activist Bhanu Tatak from Arunachal Pradesh was prevented from boarding a flight to Ireland at Delhi airport, due to a lookout circular by state police.

The Inspector General of Police confirmed the circular, stating Tatak is linked to numerous cases involving protest violence. The legal adviser for the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum, Tatak opposes the massive Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The Youth Congress criticized the government for not notifying Tatak beforehand and called the charges against her unjust. They emphasize the need for respecting democratic rights and the informed consent of communities on large projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)