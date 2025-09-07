Activist Grounded: Controversy Over Lookout Circular at Delhi Airport
Environmental activist Bhanu Tatak was barred from flying to Ireland due to a lookout circular issued by Arunachal Pradesh Police. Facing several allegations, including inciting violence, she protests against a major hydroelectric project. Criticism arises over lack of travel notice and silencing dissenters.
- Country:
- India
Environmental activist Bhanu Tatak from Arunachal Pradesh was prevented from boarding a flight to Ireland at Delhi airport, due to a lookout circular by state police.
The Inspector General of Police confirmed the circular, stating Tatak is linked to numerous cases involving protest violence. The legal adviser for the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum, Tatak opposes the massive Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.
The Youth Congress criticized the government for not notifying Tatak beforehand and called the charges against her unjust. They emphasize the need for respecting democratic rights and the informed consent of communities on large projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
