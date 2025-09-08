Govt Invests $802.9m in New Battery-Electric Trains for Lower North Island

The Government’s $802.9 million investment in the Wairarapa and Manawatū rail lines has reached a significant milestone, with the signing of a contract to deliver New Zealand’s first-ever battery electric multiple unit (BEMU) trains. Transport Minister Chris Bishop confirmed that French rail giant Alstom will build 18 new trains, marking a turning point in regional public transport.

A Historic Upgrade for Regional Rail

The 18 new trains will replace the ageing diesel fleet currently servicing the Wairarapa and Manawatū lines. The existing trains, some dating back to the 1970s, have long frustrated commuters with slow, unreliable services. The new battery-electric fleet will change that, offering faster, more frequent, and more reliable journeys.

According to Mr Bishop, the improvements will include:

Doubling of peak services on both lines.

Additional off-peak services to increase travel options.

Up to 15-minute travel time savings for Wellington–Masterton commuters.

Higher operating speeds, particularly on the Wairarapa line.

“These modern battery electric trains will deliver real benefits for commuters, increase productivity, support economic growth, and allow Kiwis to get where they need to go quickly and safely,” Mr Bishop said.

Funding and Regional Partnership

The Government is funding around 90 percent of the costs of both the new trains and supporting infrastructure upgrades. The remaining share will be contributed by the Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) and the Horizons Regional Council (HRC).

The purchase is part of the Lower North Island Rail Integrated Mobility Programme (LNIRIM), a long-term strategy to modernize rail services, reduce congestion, and provide sustainable transport choices for commuters across the lower North Island.

International Expertise, Local Impact

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter said Alstom was chosen after a rigorous two-stage global procurement process, ensuring world-class technology adapted to New Zealand’s unique conditions.

“These trains are designed for New Zealand, with the ability to switch to batteries on non-electrified tracks,” Cr Ponter said. “This technology has already been proven successful in countries like Japan and Germany.”

As part of the contract, Alstom will also maintain the fleet for 35 years, ensuring long-term reliability and cost efficiency.

Connecting Communities – Introducing ‘Tūhono’

The new train fleet will be named Tūhono, a Māori word meaning “to connect or unite.” The name reflects how the project will strengthen ties between urban centres and regional communities.

Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell said the new fleet will transform access for residents in heartland New Zealand.

“Tūhono trains will help our regions thrive by improving access to work, education, and recreation,” she said. “This investment ensures that our people can remain connected while reducing pressure on our roads.”

A Step Toward Greener Transport

The shift to battery-electric technology is also a step toward reducing New Zealand’s transport emissions. By replacing diesel locomotives with cleaner, faster trains, the programme supports both the country’s climate goals and its economic ambitions.

Looking Ahead

The first of the Tūhono trains are expected to enter service in 2030, marking the start of a new era for regional rail in New Zealand. By then, commuters from the Wairarapa and Manawatū will be traveling on state-of-the-art trains designed for comfort, speed, and sustainability.

“This is about delivering reliable, effective, and efficient public transport,” Mr Bishop said. “We promised better rail services, and today’s milestone shows that progress is well underway.”