Punjab and Haryana Strengthen Ties Amid Crisis, Health Challenges

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is currently hospitalized in Mohali due to exhaustion and a low heart rate. Mann, admitted to Fortis Hospital since September 5, reportedly showed significant improvement, participating in a video conference for a Cabinet meeting from his hospital room.

The two leaders discussed the severe flooding in Punjab during their 20-minute meeting. CM Saini briefed reporters on the relief measures Haryana has taken for the flood-affected areas, ensuring continued support for Punjab. He emphasized the brotherly relationship between the regions, offering any additional assistance required.

The situation underscores the importance of inter-state cooperation, which Saini reinforced by expressing solidarity with Punjab. Fortis Hospital confirmed Mann's clinical improvement, with stable vital signs allowing him to stay engaged through multiple meetings despite his condition hampering his physical activities.