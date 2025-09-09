Judith Collins Represents New Zealand at Five Country Ministerial in London

New Zealand’s Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), Judith Collins, is in London this week for the annual Five Country Ministerial – a key gathering of security and intelligence leaders from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Strengthening International Security Partnerships

The meeting, held annually, brings together ministers and senior intelligence officials from the Five Eyes alliance, one of the world’s most enduring and trusted security partnerships. Discussions focus on addressing shared challenges in national security, intelligence cooperation, and the protection of democratic societies.

Minister Collins underscored the importance of the collaboration:

“This annual meeting recognises the common issues facing the five countries – New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the UK and the US – and our joint commitment to addressing them through research, engagement and working together.”

She added that the meetings allow nations to align strategies on pressing security threats while ensuring their intelligence services are equipped for a rapidly changing global environment.

Key Issues on the Agenda

The Five Country Ministerial will consider a wide range of shared challenges, including:

Counterterrorism : Enhancing international cooperation to disrupt extremist networks.

State-based threats : Addressing cyberattacks, espionage, and foreign interference targeting national infrastructure and democratic institutions.

Border security : Improving information-sharing to prevent transnational crime, human trafficking, and illegal migration.

Child protection: Tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse, both online and offline, through intelligence and law enforcement collaboration.

By bringing together perspectives from across the alliance, the Five Eyes nations aim to ensure that intelligence, technology, and coordinated action remain at the forefront of global security efforts.

Expanding Cooperation Beyond Security

While in London, Minister Collins is also engaging in broader discussions beyond intelligence. She will meet with counterparts from the UK Intelligence and Defence communities as well as senior officials in the UK public service. These talks will focus on improving public service productivity, with a particular emphasis on digital government transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Such exchanges highlight how security, governance, and technology increasingly overlap in a global context where both public safety and efficient public service delivery depend on innovation and adaptability.

A Longstanding Intelligence Relationship

The GCSB and NZSIS maintain strong and enduring ties with their UK counterparts, as well as with the wider Five Eyes network. Collins noted that these relationships are not only vital to New Zealand’s safety and security but also contribute to the stability of the global security system.

“New Zealand can’t work in isolation when we are dealing with national security – we must always work with our international partners,” Collins stressed.

Reaffirming New Zealand’s Commitment

This week’s engagements reaffirm New Zealand’s steadfast commitment to collective security. At a time when threats are becoming increasingly complex – spanning terrorism, cyberattacks, and geopolitical instability – New Zealand’s involvement in the Five Country Ministerial signals both its responsibility and resolve to contribute to international stability.

Collins’ presence in London reflects New Zealand’s ongoing effort to remain an active and reliable partner in the global intelligence and security landscape, while also exploring innovative approaches to governance through digital transformation and AI.