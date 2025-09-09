Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Thane MP Naresh Mhaske's 2024 Victory

The Bombay High Court dismissed Shiv Sena leader Rajan Vichare's petition challenging Thane MP Naresh Mhaske's 2024 election victory. The court ruled the petition suffered from an 'incurable defect', as Mhaske's election affidavit omission was not deemed significant since his conviction did not involve imprisonment of one year or more.

Updated: 09-09-2025 16:13 IST
The Bombay High Court has dismissed the election petition filed by Shiv Sena leader Rajan Vichare. The petition challenged the victory of Thane MP Naresh Mhaske in the 2024 elections, a representative of the Eknath Shinde faction.

Justice R I Chagla highlighted that the petition lacked a cause of action and was fundamentally flawed. Vichare's main argument was that Mhaske failed to disclose a criminal conviction in his election affidavit.

Mhaske countered that the conviction did not warrant disclosure as it didn't result in a sentence of one year or more, a contention the high court accepted, leading to the petition's dismissal.

