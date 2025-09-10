Korean Foreign Minister Addresses U.S. Visa Concerns Amid Worker Detention

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Korean companies have engaged in discussions regarding U.S. visa issues following the detention of hundreds of workers in an immigration raid, the foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Minister Cho assured that measures are underway to guarantee the safe return of the detained workers and to prevent future entry complications into the United States, as per the ministry's report.

During the talks held in Washington, representatives from Korean firms urged the U.S. government to provide definitive guidelines concerning visas, according to an official statement by the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)