Left Menu

Korean Foreign Minister Addresses U.S. Visa Concerns Amid Worker Detention

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with Korean companies to address U.S. visa issues after the detention of hundreds of workers during an immigration raid. Efforts are being made to ensure the safe return of workers without impacting future U.S. entry. Korean companies seek clear visa guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-09-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 08:30 IST
Korean Foreign Minister Addresses U.S. Visa Concerns Amid Worker Detention
Cho Hyun
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Korean companies have engaged in discussions regarding U.S. visa issues following the detention of hundreds of workers in an immigration raid, the foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Minister Cho assured that measures are underway to guarantee the safe return of the detained workers and to prevent future entry complications into the United States, as per the ministry's report.

During the talks held in Washington, representatives from Korean firms urged the U.S. government to provide definitive guidelines concerning visas, according to an official statement by the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Family Sentenced to Life for Double Murder

Justice Served: Family Sentenced to Life for Double Murder

 India
2
Record-Breaking Buys: Brevis and Markram Shine at SA20 Auction

Record-Breaking Buys: Brevis and Markram Shine at SA20 Auction

 South Africa
3
Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

 Global
4
Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025