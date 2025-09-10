Left Menu

Rivalry Sparks Gun Violence in Northeast Delhi

A 22-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested for allegedly shooting at Abdul Wahid in an old rivalry in Northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area. The police captured them with a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges, resolving the case through CCTV footage. The victim survived the attack.

  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man and a juvenile have been arrested for allegedly opening fire on a man in an old rivalry in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, police stated on Wednesday. The accused, Nadeem, a resident of New Mustafabad, alongside a 16-year-old accomplice, targeted 24-year-old Abdul Wahid on Sunday.

The attack occurred when Wahid, a resident of Jagjit Nagar, was shot by two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle. Fortunately, Wahid survived the gunfire. The incident prompted a case of attempted murder to be registered at the New Usmanpur Police Station.

Authorities reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity, leading to Nadeem's arrest. He was found armed with a semi-automatic pistol believed to have been used in the crime, as well as two live cartridges. The motorcycle involved was also seized. During interrogation, the accused confessed the attack was motivated by a longstanding grudge against Wahid, according to police officials.

