Chhattisgarh: Naxalite with Rs 8 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Appealing the Naxals to surrender, the IGP said they should accept the reality that Maoism was on the verge of collapse, and shun violence and join the mainstream.With the latest action, 231 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 210 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which includes districts of Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Konadagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, and Dantewada.

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The encounter took place on Tuesday on a forested hill near Gedabeda village under Partapur police station limits when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

Personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police and Border Security Force were involved in the operation which was launched along the border of Kanker and Narayanpur districts on September 7, he said.

Following the encounter, the team returned to its base on Wednesday, he said.

The body of a male Naxal, along with one .303 rifle, walkie-talkie set and other materials were recovered from the site, the SP said.

The killed Naxal was identified as Masa, a member of `military company' no. 5 of PLGA (People's Liberation Guerilla Army) of the Maoists who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, Elesela added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said that despite difficult geographical conditions and harsh weather, the security personnel deployed in Bastar region have been working with complete dedication to protect the lives and property of people. Appealing the Naxals to surrender, the IGP said they should accept the reality that Maoism was on the verge of collapse, and shun violence and join the mainstream.

With the latest action, 231 Naxals have been killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 210 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which includes districts of Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Konadagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, and Dantewada.

