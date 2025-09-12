Left Menu

Judge Blocks Immigration Restrictions on Head Start Enrollment

A U.S. federal judge issued a nationwide injunction preventing the Trump administration from enforcing immigration-related restrictions on the Head Start program. The ruling counters a directive reinterpreting a law to limit migrants' access to benefits. This decision supports expanded eligibility, opposing recent immigration constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 02:46 IST
In a notable decision, a federal judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to prevent children living in the United States illegally from enrolling in the Head Start program. The ruling, made Thursday, imposes a nationwide injunction against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, effectively blocking the enforcement of new immigration-focused restrictions.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in Seattle issued the decision following requests by various Head Start associations and parent groups. They challenged a directive that sought to change interpretations of the 1996 Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act, which aimed to limit migrants' access to government benefits, including Head Start.

The ruling supports the long-standing interpretation that Head Start is not subjected to immigration status-based eligibility criteria. It underscores Judge Martinez's view that congressional intent was not to restrict Head Start accessibility based on immigration status. The decision aims to prevent fragmented policy enforcement across states, maintaining uniform program accessibility.

