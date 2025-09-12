Swift Justice: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime

A Mangaluru court has sentenced a 51-year-old man to death for the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl, marking an end to a swift judicial process.

Fakkeerappa Hanumappa Madar from Belagavi district was convicted of breaking into a home on August 6, 2024, where he sexually assaulted and murdered the girl. The Additional District and Sessions Court (FTSC-2 POCSO) delivered the verdict under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sentencing him to a death penalty and additionally imposing a life imprisonment term and a fine under the POCSO Act.

The fast-tracked trial concluded in 13 months, led by Panambur Inspector Mohammed Saleem Abbas, with Special Public Prosecutor Sahana Devi overseeing the prosecution. Madar remains in judicial custody, awaiting further High Court decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)