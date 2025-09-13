Government’s Unyielding Support for Flood-Hit Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya announced on Saturday the unwavering support of the Narendra Modi-led government for the residents of flood-ravaged Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring comprehensive relief and rehabilitation efforts are underway.

Embarking on a two-day visit to the Jammu division, the minister for consumer affairs assessed flood-induced damages in areas including Nai Basti and border regions like Pargwal in Akhnoor. Highlighting the government's awareness of the tragedies inflicted by the floods, she reiterated its commitment to supporting affected communities through this crisis.

Bambhaniya lauded the resilience of Pargwal's residents, who face continuous threats from border tensions and the floods. She expressed appreciation for the BSF personnel maintaining order amidst adversity, underscoring the government's resolve in bringing timely aid and support through guided ministerial visits and actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)