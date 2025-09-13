NIA Arrests Bihar PFI Leader in Phulwarisharif Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken into custody Mahboob Alam, the Bihar president of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), over his alleged involvement in a criminal conspiracy case linked to Phulwarisharif in 2022.

Alam, also known as Mahboob Alam Nadvi, was reportedly apprehended in Kishanganj and is the 19th person to be charged in this case. Authorities claim the case involves PFI affiliates engaging in unlawful acts to incite religious discord and foster an atmosphere of terror.

Additionally, evidence from a seized document titled 'India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam in India' suggests Alam's participation in efforts to destabilize peace and recruit members for the PFI, which purportedly seeks the establishment of Islamic governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)