Teen girl dies, man critical after consuming poison in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:25 IST
A 16-year-old girl died while a man is in critical condition after the two allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters that Tejpal (30) and the girl, from a village under Babri police station limits, had eloped from the village two days ago.

They were later found in a bad condition in neighbouring Baghpat district.

The two were rushed to the medical college in Meerut, where the girl was declared dead, while Tejpal continues to be in a serious condition, SP Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, Tejpal and the girl were in a relationship and had run away from the village on Saturday, he added.

The police said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

