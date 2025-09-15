35K litres of illegal spirit seized, 5 held in J'khand’s Giridih

The police and Bihar Excise Department seized 35,000 litres of illegal spirit and arrested five people in Jharkhand's Giridih district, an officer said on Monday.

The joint raid was conducted by the Bihar Excise Department, Special Task Force (STF) Ranchi and Giridih Police on Sunday night in Nimiyaghat area to uncover an illegal spirit trade, the officer said.

''We have seized 35,000 litres of illegal spirit stolen from a vehicle and hidden behind a hotel. Five individuals have been arrested and a case was registered at Nimiyaghat police station,'' Dumri SDPO Sumit Prasad said. Meanwhile, police busted a fake foreign liquor unit and lodged an FIR against four individuals in Sahibganj district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a house in Shivapahar area and seized 202 bottles of counterfeit foreign liquor, another officer said. ''We also recovered 432 empty bottles, 1,296 stickers and 20 litres of spirit,'' he said.

Search is underway to trace the accused, he added.

