Left Menu

35K litres of illegal spirit seized, 5 held in J'khand’s Giridih

Five individuals have been arrested and a case was registered at Nimiyaghat police station, Dumri SDPO Sumit Prasad said. We also recovered 432 empty bottles, 1,296 stickers and 20 litres of spirit, he said.Search is underway to trace the accused, he added.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:13 IST
35K litres of illegal spirit seized, 5 held in J'khand’s Giridih
  • Country:
  • India

The police and Bihar Excise Department seized 35,000 litres of illegal spirit and arrested five people in Jharkhand's Giridih district, an officer said on Monday.

The joint raid was conducted by the Bihar Excise Department, Special Task Force (STF) Ranchi and Giridih Police on Sunday night in Nimiyaghat area to uncover an illegal spirit trade, the officer said.

''We have seized 35,000 litres of illegal spirit stolen from a vehicle and hidden behind a hotel. Five individuals have been arrested and a case was registered at Nimiyaghat police station,'' Dumri SDPO Sumit Prasad said. Meanwhile, police busted a fake foreign liquor unit and lodged an FIR against four individuals in Sahibganj district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a house in Shivapahar area and seized 202 bottles of counterfeit foreign liquor, another officer said. ''We also recovered 432 empty bottles, 1,296 stickers and 20 litres of spirit,'' he said.

Search is underway to trace the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EC to begin training poll officials in Bengal from Tuesday as part of voter roll revision exercise

EC to begin training poll officials in Bengal from Tuesday as part of voter ...

 India
2
EPS shuts doors on OPS, TTV, hails BJP govt for 'protecting' party govt earlier

EPS shuts doors on OPS, TTV, hails BJP govt for 'protecting' party govt earl...

 India
3
Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in pole vault

Duplantis gives Japanese fans what they came for -- another world record in ...

 Japan
4
Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

Netanyahu informed Trump before Israel bombed Qatar, Axios reports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025