Dreaded Criminal Uttam Yadav Neutralized in Hazaribagh Police Encounter

Uttam Yadav, a wanted criminal, was shot dead by Jharkhand's Hazaribagh police during an encounter. Yadav was wanted for various crimes in both Jharkhand and Bihar, with a reward for his capture. The incident occurred following intelligence that led police to his location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatra | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:16 IST
In a significant crackdown on crime, Jharkhand's Hazaribagh police shot dead notorious criminal Uttam Yadav in an encounter. The incident took place Saturday evening on Bagra Jaba Road in Simaria police station jurisdiction, Chatra district.

Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan stated that the police acted upon credible intelligence, setting up camp on the road. When Yadav opened fire, the police retaliated, resulting in his demise. A weapon and the bike used by Yadav were recovered.

Yadav, with a criminal history spanning Chatra, Hazaribagh, and Bihar, was infamously known for his violent acts, including firing at a jewelry shop. His death marks a significant relief for law enforcement and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

