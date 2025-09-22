Left Menu

Migrant Workers Clash with Police at Telangana Cement Factory

Tensions erupted at a Telangana cement factory as migrant construction workers clashed with police during a protest over a colleague's death. The protest turned violent with stone-pelting, injuring two officers. Police are investigating the incident as the situation has since been brought under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated Monday at a cement factory in Suryapet district, Telangana, when migrant construction workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh clashed with police.

The clash erupted as the workers staged a protest demanding compensation for a colleague who allegedly died from a heart attack, leading to a violent confrontation.

Minor injuries were sustained by two officers, and police vehicles were damaged. The situation is now under control as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

