Migrant Workers Clash with Police at Telangana Cement Factory
Tensions erupted at a Telangana cement factory as migrant construction workers clashed with police during a protest over a colleague's death. The protest turned violent with stone-pelting, injuring two officers. Police are investigating the incident as the situation has since been brought under control.
Tensions escalated Monday at a cement factory in Suryapet district, Telangana, when migrant construction workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh clashed with police.
The clash erupted as the workers staged a protest demanding compensation for a colleague who allegedly died from a heart attack, leading to a violent confrontation.
Minor injuries were sustained by two officers, and police vehicles were damaged. The situation is now under control as authorities continue to investigate the incident.
