Migrant Workers Clash with Police at Telangana Cement Factory

Tensions escalated Monday at a cement factory in Suryapet district, Telangana, when migrant construction workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh clashed with police.

The clash erupted as the workers staged a protest demanding compensation for a colleague who allegedly died from a heart attack, leading to a violent confrontation.

Minor injuries were sustained by two officers, and police vehicles were damaged. The situation is now under control as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)