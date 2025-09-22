Syrian President Calls for Lifting 2019 Caesar Act Sanctions at UN

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has renewed his appeal for the United States to lift sanctions imposed under the 2019 Caesar Act. The plea was made during his visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, marking the first time in nearly 60 years a Syrian leader has attended.

During a summit alongside the General Assembly, Sharaa argued that the sanctions were outdated and unfairly targeted Syrians. He emphasized Syria's potential for economic recovery if these sanctions were lifted. Meanwhile, the U.S. has been urging Syria to conclude a security agreement with Israel.

Discussions are underway, with Syria aiming to cease Israeli airstrikes and withdraw troops from its southern region. While progress with Israeli talks advances, negotiations with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces face delays and complexities, potentially risking further division.

(With inputs from agencies.)