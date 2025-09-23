Cochin Shipyard Partners with HD KSOE to Build Next-Gen Vessels, Eyes Tamil Nadu Expansion

In a major step toward self-reliance in shipbuilding under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for long-term strategic collaboration. The agreement was formalized during the national maritime event “Samudra se Samriddhi – Transforming India’s Maritime Sector”, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 20 September 2025 at Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

The ceremony was attended by key dignitaries including Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State Shri Shantanu Thakur, Jung Changin, Senior Vice President of Hyundai, and Shri Madhu S. Nair, CMD of CSL.

Boosting India’s Shipbuilding Capacity

This strategic partnership aims to blend CSL’s proven domestic expertise and infrastructure with HD KSOE’s advanced shipbuilding technology and international experience. A core feature of the agreement is the utilization of CSL’s 310-meter dry dock—inaugurated by the Prime Minister in January 2024—for the construction of large vessels. The facility will be capable of producing up to six world-class vessels annually, including Suezmax tankers, container ships, and Capesize bulk carriers.

To support this ambitious expansion, CSL plans to establish a dedicated Block Fabrication Facility (BFF) at Kochi, spread over 80 acres, with a capacity of 1,20,000 metric tonnes per year. The facility represents an investment of approximately ₹3,700 crore and is expected to create 2,000 direct jobs, while indirectly supporting 2 to 5 times more employment across allied sectors such as MSMEs, logistics, supply chain, and ancillary industries.

Collaboration for New-Age Shipbuilding

The CSL–HD KSOE collaboration will also focus on:

Joint execution of projects at existing CSL facilities during the transition period.

Exploring new business avenues and greenfield shipyards .

Driving skill development and workforce modernization in India.

Enhancing efficiency to deliver next-generation, eco-friendly vessels.

The initiative aligns with Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047, both of which aim to position India as a global shipbuilding and maritime hub.

Tamil Nadu Shipyard Vision

Alongside this milestone, CSL signed a second MoU with Guidance, the Government of Tamil Nadu’s nodal investment promotion agency, marking another ambitious expansion plan. The agreement was signed in the presence of Shri Madhu S. Nair, Dr. Darez Ahamed, MD & CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, and other dignitaries.

CSL is exploring a greenfield investment of nearly ₹15,000 crore to set up a state-of-the-art shipyard in Tamil Nadu, potentially in collaboration with a Korean partner. The proposed facility is envisioned as a major shipbuilding and repair cluster, with:

10,000 new jobs in its first phase (4,000 direct and 6,000 indirect).

Advanced ship repair infrastructure to serve both domestic and international markets.

Opportunities to integrate regional industries into the global maritime supply chain.

Strengthening Maritime India

Together, these MoUs represent a transformative leap for India’s maritime ecosystem. By bridging global expertise with local capability, CSL is not only expanding its own footprint but also advancing India’s ambition to emerge as a self-reliant, globally competitive shipbuilding nation.

With the combination of strategic investments, job creation, skill development, and advanced shipbuilding technology, the CSL-HD KSOE and Tamil Nadu projects stand as pivotal pillars in India’s maritime growth story for the next two decades.