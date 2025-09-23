India Unveils 3,343 GW Solar PV Potential & Training Push for Clean Energy

India took a major step forward in its renewable energy mission today as Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, unveiled the updated Solar PV Potential Assessment Report and launched the first Training Programme on Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing at the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Gurugram. The initiatives, launched during Seva Parv and Navratri celebrations, mark a defining moment in India’s march toward clean energy leadership, energy independence by 2047, and the nation’s net-zero target by 2070.

Crossing Milestones in Renewable Energy

Addressing the gathering at the MNRE headquarters, Shri Joshi highlighted India’s remarkable progress in renewable energy deployment. The country has already achieved over 250 GW of non-fossil installed capacity, surpassing its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of a 50% non-fossil share in the energy mix five years ahead of the 2030 deadline.

He underlined that India’s manufacturing capacity has also grown impressively, with 100+ GW of solar PV module capacity and 20+ GW of wind turbine capacity per year — a testament to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of self-reliance in clean technologies.

Updated Solar PV Potential Assessment Report

The updated report titled “Solar PV Potential Assessment of India (Ground-Mounted)”, prepared by NISE, provides the most comprehensive and scientifically robust estimate to date. The study improves upon the 2014 assessment of 749 GWp by using advanced tools including satellite datasets, high-resolution GIS mapping, land-use modeling, and infrastructure integration techniques.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Total feasible solar potential: ~3,343 GWp

Land required: Only ~6.69% of identified wasteland

Geographic spread: High potential not just in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, but also across several other states owing to favourable solar geometry and efficient land-use patterns.

Policy linkage: Provides an investment-ready framework for project siting, grid integration, and private sector participation.

The findings align with India’s Panchamrit commitments announced at COP26 and will serve as a roadmap for policymakers, investors, and developers in scaling up solar infrastructure nationwide.

Launch of Solar Cell & Module Manufacturing Training

Alongside the report release, Shri Joshi inaugurated the first-ever Training Programme on Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing at NISE. Designed to strengthen India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem, the course offers:

Hands-on training in advanced manufacturing techniques , including wafer processing, module assembly, and quality testing.

Exposure to global best practices and quality control protocols.

A pipeline of skilled manpower to support India’s rapidly expanding solar sector, which already boasts over 100 GW of module manufacturing and 15+ GW of solar cell capacity annually.

This initiative is expected to bridge the skill gap in the industry, enhance self-reliance, and build India into a globally competitive hub for solar technologies.

Women Empowerment and Global Outreach

The event also saw Shri Joshi interact with 28 women trainees from 15 countries attending the International Training Programme on Solar Energy Technologies and Applications for Women. He emphasised that India’s clean energy journey is not only about infrastructure and innovation but also about inclusivity and empowerment.

Quoting Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Solar Didi, he said Nari Shakti is at the forefront of India’s renewable energy story. The launch during Navratri, symbolising divine feminine energy, further underscored the role of women in shaping a sustainable and self-reliant energy future.

Towards a Viksit Bharat through Clean Energy

The dual initiatives, Shri Joshi said, represent the scientific roadmap, industrial strength, and human resource capacity needed to make India a global leader in renewable energy. With government support, private investment, and active citizen participation, India is on track to:

Achieve 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030 .

Ensure energy independence by 2047 .

Fulfil its net-zero emissions pledge by 2070.

“These steps will not only ensure energy security but also create jobs, promote sustainable growth, and make India a trusted partner in the global clean energy transition,” the Minister concluded.

The full report can be accessed here: Solar PV Potential Assessment Report 2025.