Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

A court has sentenced a 58-year-old man to three years of simple imprisonment on charges of impersonation and fraud. The accused, identified as Ashwini Sharma, was found guilty of cheating a businessman by posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

Sharma deceived businessman Anwar Merchant by pretending to be a CBI officer and taking Rs 25 lakh under the guise of assisting him in a fraud case. He further introduced the victim to an accomplice who also impersonated a senior officer to solidify the deception.

After extracting the money through fraudulent means, Sharma refused to return it and threatened Merchant with fabricated terror charges. The court, after evaluating the evidence, concluded that Sharma's actions were a deliberate attempt to defraud, leading to a guilty verdict under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)