Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud
A man impersonating a CBI officer was sentenced to three years in prison for cheating a businessman. Ashwini Sharma deceived Anwar Merchant by promising help in a fraud case, taking Rs 25 lakh. The court found him guilty under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act provisions.
- Country:
- India
A court has sentenced a 58-year-old man to three years of simple imprisonment on charges of impersonation and fraud. The accused, identified as Ashwini Sharma, was found guilty of cheating a businessman by posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.
Sharma deceived businessman Anwar Merchant by pretending to be a CBI officer and taking Rs 25 lakh under the guise of assisting him in a fraud case. He further introduced the victim to an accomplice who also impersonated a senior officer to solidify the deception.
After extracting the money through fraudulent means, Sharma refused to return it and threatened Merchant with fabricated terror charges. The court, after evaluating the evidence, concluded that Sharma's actions were a deliberate attempt to defraud, leading to a guilty verdict under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fraud
- CBI
- imprisonment
- cheating
- impersonation
- corruption
- Indian Penal Code
- evidence
- court
- justice
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Corruption: Odisha Officials Arrested
Forest Ranger Jailed for Bribery: A Tale of Corruption in Odisha
Moldova's Anti-Corruption Raids Expose Alleged Russia-Linked Election Interference
Corruption Probe into Ankara Concerts: A Political Tug-of-War
Top Scientist's Detention Sparks Controversy Amid China's Anti-Corruption Drive