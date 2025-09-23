Left Menu

Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

A man impersonating a CBI officer was sentenced to three years in prison for cheating a businessman. Ashwini Sharma deceived Anwar Merchant by promising help in a fraud case, taking Rs 25 lakh. The court found him guilty under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court has sentenced a 58-year-old man to three years of simple imprisonment on charges of impersonation and fraud. The accused, identified as Ashwini Sharma, was found guilty of cheating a businessman by posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

Sharma deceived businessman Anwar Merchant by pretending to be a CBI officer and taking Rs 25 lakh under the guise of assisting him in a fraud case. He further introduced the victim to an accomplice who also impersonated a senior officer to solidify the deception.

After extracting the money through fraudulent means, Sharma refused to return it and threatened Merchant with fabricated terror charges. The court, after evaluating the evidence, concluded that Sharma's actions were a deliberate attempt to defraud, leading to a guilty verdict under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

