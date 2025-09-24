A deadly kamikaze drone strike in Port-au-Prince has claimed the lives of at least eight children, alongside several adults, during a birthday party for an alleged Haitian gang leader. The local media reported the unfortunate event on Tuesday.

The target was Albert Steevenson, known locally as Djouma, in Simon Pele neighborhood. The attack adds to mounting casualties as Haiti deploys explosive drones, with backing from Vectus Global, to combat armed groups controlling much of the capital.

Concerns grow as the security situation remains opaque, with legal issues and civilian casualties increasing. Meanwhile, the U.N. discusses an expansion of a security force aimed at aiding Haiti's police, as recent diplomatic efforts struggle to gain momentum.