Tragedy Strikes: Drone Attack Kills Children at Haitian Party

A kamikaze drone attack in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, killed at least eight children and several adults at a gang leader's birthday party. The attack targeted alleged gang member Albert Steevenson. The Haitian government's drone deployment, supported by Vectus Global, aims to fight armed groups controlling the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A deadly kamikaze drone strike in Port-au-Prince has claimed the lives of at least eight children, alongside several adults, during a birthday party for an alleged Haitian gang leader. The local media reported the unfortunate event on Tuesday.

The target was Albert Steevenson, known locally as Djouma, in Simon Pele neighborhood. The attack adds to mounting casualties as Haiti deploys explosive drones, with backing from Vectus Global, to combat armed groups controlling much of the capital.

Concerns grow as the security situation remains opaque, with legal issues and civilian casualties increasing. Meanwhile, the U.N. discusses an expansion of a security force aimed at aiding Haiti's police, as recent diplomatic efforts struggle to gain momentum.

