Chancellor Merz: Securing Germany's Industrial Future

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reinforced the significance of keeping the auto, steel, and chemical sectors at the core of the nation's industrial landscape. His declaration came during a mid-week parliamentary address.

The chancellor also revealed plans to introduce specific reforms to Germany's pension system within the year. These reforms are designed to address mounting concerns over the sustainability and adequacy of pensions.

In addition, Merz urged for cost reductions in the aviation industry, highlighting the need for efficiency improvements in this critical economic sector.