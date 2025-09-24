Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Raises Alarm Over Public Safety Act, Highway Blockade, and Tourism Decline

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti called for the upcoming assembly to address critical issues, including the alleged misuse of the Public Safety Act, the negative impact on tourism, and the losses suffered by the horticulture industry due to a key highway's prolonged closure. She urged for compensation plans and legal aid for affected individuals.

24-09-2025
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has urged the forthcoming assembly session to tackle pressing challenges, including the alleged abuse of the Public Safety Act, tourism downturns, and the detrimental effects on the horticulture industry caused by a key highway blockade.

Mufti questioned the delay in addressing the highway closure, expressing concerns about ongoing losses faced by farmers and the need for potential compensation packages, alongside the possibility of waiving kisan loans.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister highlighted issues surrounding the Public Safety Act, advocating for legal assistance for detainees unable to challenge their detention and calling attention to the case of jailed separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

