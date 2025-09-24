Prime Suspect in Assam Rifles Ambush Arrested in Manipur
The main suspect in the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur, in which two personnel were killed, has been apprehended. Significant arms and ammunition were retrieved, and investigations trace the involvement of Khomdram Ojit Singh, a former PLA member. Raids continue to capture additional suspects.
The prime suspect in the fatal ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur has been captured, officials announced. The attack, which took place on September 19, resulted in the deaths of two personnel and injuries to five others.
Police arrested Khomdram Ojit Singh, who admitted involvement in the ambush and is identified as a former member of the People's Liberation Army, a banned organization. A large cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered following his capture.
Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other individuals involved in the assault. The attack has brought attention to the volatile situation in Manipur, which remains under President's Rule amidst ongoing ethnic clashes.
