Left Menu

Govt unveils District-Led Textiles Transformation Plan to create global export champions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:02 IST
Govt unveils District-Led Textiles Transformation Plan to create global export champions
  • Country:
  • India

The government unveiled the District-Led Textiles Transformation (DLTT) Plan on Thursday, a strategic initiative designed to catalyse inclusive and sustainable growth across India's textile landscape.

The Textiles Ministry launched the initiative at the National Textile Ministers Conference in Guwahati.

''By shifting to a sector-specific, district-level approach, the Ministry aims to transform 100 high-potential districts into Global Export Champions and elevate 100 Aspirational Districts into self-reliant hubs,'' the Textile Ministry said.

The ministry analysed all districts using a data-driven scoring methodology based on three key parameters - Export Performance, MSME Ecosystem Workforce Presence.

This was then designed into a two-pronged strategy where districts were categorized into Champion Districts and Aspirational Districts. The plan follows a tailored implementation framework based on a district's category.

The initiative also emphasises Purvodaya convergence in the east and northeast zones.

These regions are prioritised for tribal belt development, connectivity improvement, and Geographical Indication (GI) tagging to position unique cultural handicrafts for premium global markets.

Through the strategic convergence of government resources and collaborative partnerships with industry and academia, the programme aims to strengthen textile clusters and systematically scale successful models to maximise impact across districts, the ministry stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat sleeper trains

BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for ...

 India
2
Judge disqualifies federal prosecutor in investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James

Judge disqualifies federal prosecutor in investigation into New York Attorne...

 United States
3
India has upheld civilisational values through authentic historical evidence: Adityanath

India has upheld civilisational values through authentic historical evidence...

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join US

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration mulls payments to sway Greenlanders to join U...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026