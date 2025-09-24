Left Menu

Arrest in Connection with Pahalgam Terror Attack Sheds Light on the Plot

Police have apprehended Mohd Yousuf Katari of Kulgam, South Kashmir, for allegedly supporting terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. This arrest follows the July encounter where elite commandos eliminated the attackers, including mastermind Sulieman. The operation highlights ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

Authorities on Wednesday arrested Mohd Yousuf Katari, allegedly linked to the Pahalgam terror attack, in South Kashmir. This arrest stems from an embedded intelligence operation by Srinagar police, targeting terrorists' logistical networks.

Katari, 26, was identified as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) from Kulgam district, believed to have assisted the terrorists responsible for the attack. The Pahalgam incident resulted in 26 casualties, mainly tourists.

The July 29 counter-operation saw elite army para commandos neutralizing the attackers. Among them was Sulieman, tagged as the mastermind. Further, Jibran, associated with a recent Sonamarg Tunnel incident, was also killed.

