Te Waihekeora Reservoir Opens, Unlocking Northland’s Horticultural Future and Jobs

The completion of the Te Waihekeora Reservoir near Te Kōpuru marks a turning point for Northland’s economy, agriculture, and water security. The $35 million project, officially opened by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones, is designed to reshape the region’s ability to withstand droughts and make better use of its fertile soils.

Addressing Northland’s Water Challenges

Northland has long been vulnerable to extreme weather events — oscillating between periods of drought and heavy flooding. Despite having some of New Zealand’s richest soils, the region has lacked sufficient infrastructure to capture and manage rainfall. The Te Waihekeora Reservoir, with a capacity of 3.3 million cubic metres, provides the stability needed for consistent agricultural output.

Mr. Jones emphasised that the facility is more than just water storage:

“Better water infrastructure enables higher-value land use, year-round productivity, and will give growers and farmers the certainty to invest, expand and innovate.”

Horticulture and Māori Enterprise Growth

The reservoir will immediately make over 1000 hectares of land available for horticultural development, with potential expansion to 4,000 hectares once the planned 22km Kaipara pipeline is fully connected to Dargaville. This pipeline, supported by a loan of up to $17.5 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, is expected to extend the benefits of the reservoir to a much larger catchment.

Māori enterprises stand to benefit significantly. Projects such as the Te Uri o Hau Avocado Orchard Development are already tapping into the reservoir and pipeline to expand crop production. This is expected to increase both yields and employment opportunities, strengthening local iwi participation in the food and fibre economy.

Boosting Regional Economy and Exports

The economic ripple effect is set to be substantial. Increased water security and reliable irrigation will attract greater private investment into horticulture, enable higher-value crop diversification, and support industries such as processing and distribution.

The reservoir will also supply water to Silver Fern Farms, the region’s largest employer, as well as surrounding farms and industrial operations. With more certainty, businesses are expected to innovate, scale up, and reach wider markets — aligning with the Coalition Government’s goal of doubling New Zealand’s export value through sustainable food and fibre growth.

Long-Term Commitment to Water Infrastructure

Since 2018, the government has invested nearly $126 million into Northland’s water storage initiatives, including the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) backing for Te Waihekeora and the Kaipara pipeline. Minister Jones highlighted that such projects are essential for “realising the full potential of our land, industries and people.”

A Milestone for Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust

The project, managed by the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust, is a testament to long-term planning and collaboration between central government, local communities, and iwi. Beyond irrigation, the reservoir is expected to:

Strengthen climate resilience in Northland by reducing drought risks.

Support horticultural and agricultural development , particularly for Māori landowners.

Stimulate regional economic growth through job creation and investment.

Ensure a stable water supply for local industry and farming operations.

Looking Ahead

With the Kaipara pipeline and further infrastructure improvements, Northland is poised to transform into a hub for high-value horticulture and food production, reducing vulnerability to climate variability while creating lasting opportunities for communities.

The opening of the Te Waihekeora Reservoir is not just about water — it represents a new phase of resilience, innovation, and prosperity for Northland.