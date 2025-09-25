Left Menu

Applications Open for NCDRC Member Vacancy

The Consumer Affairs Ministry invites applications for a Member position in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Applications are online until October 24. A Search-cum-Selection Committee will evaluate the candidates. Shortlisted individuals will undergo interviews, and qualifications and experience are crucial for selection.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has issued a call for applications to fill a vacant position of Member in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). This prestigious quasi-judicial body operates under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and is headquartered in New Delhi.

Interested candidates must apply online by October 24, following the recruitment opening on September 25. Qualifications and service conditions are stipulated by the Tribunal Reforms Act and related rules, and a Search-cum-Selection Committee will oversee the evaluation of applicants based on credentials and experience.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews, with the final selection hinging on their qualifications, experience, and interview performance. Applications and necessary documents should be submitted via jago.grahakjago.gov.in, and a hard copy forwarded to the specified address, ensuring proper procedural adherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

