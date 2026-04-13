New Rail Link Boosts Connectivity Between Budaun and New Delhi

In an effort to enhance connectivity in western Uttar Pradesh, a new direct train service from Budaun to New Delhi was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, BL Verma. This marks a significant advancement for the residents of Budaun, who have long awaited direct access to the national capital.

The special train, designated 05303 Budaun–New Delhi, was officially flagged off at noon from Budaun railway station as part of a ceremony attended by officials, BJP members, and local citizens. The launch comes after the Ministry of Railways approved the extension of the Bareilly–New Delhi Intercity Express route.

Minister Verma, himself hailing from Budaun, travelled on the inaugural ride, engaging with passengers to gather feedback. He highlighted the potential benefits for students, traders, and patients, seeking improved convenience and faster access to Delhi.