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New Rail Link Boosts Connectivity Between Budaun and New Delhi

Union Minister BL Verma inaugurated a direct train service from Budaun to New Delhi. The service aims to fulfill the longstanding demand for improved connectivity between the district and the capital, benefiting commuters like students, traders, and patients traveling from western Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:52 IST
New Rail Link Boosts Connectivity Between Budaun and New Delhi
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In an effort to enhance connectivity in western Uttar Pradesh, a new direct train service from Budaun to New Delhi was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, BL Verma. This marks a significant advancement for the residents of Budaun, who have long awaited direct access to the national capital.

The special train, designated 05303 Budaun–New Delhi, was officially flagged off at noon from Budaun railway station as part of a ceremony attended by officials, BJP members, and local citizens. The launch comes after the Ministry of Railways approved the extension of the Bareilly–New Delhi Intercity Express route.

Minister Verma, himself hailing from Budaun, travelled on the inaugural ride, engaging with passengers to gather feedback. He highlighted the potential benefits for students, traders, and patients, seeking improved convenience and faster access to Delhi.

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