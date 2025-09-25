Cyber Controversy: YouTuber KM Shajahan Detained Over Defamatory Video

The YouTuber, KM Shajahan, has been taken into custody by authorities on accusations of conducting a cyberattack against CPI(M) leader KJ Shine and Vypin MLA KN Unnikrishnan. This follows the release of a defamatory video on his YouTube channel, Prathipaksham.

Shajahan, once the private secretary to former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, is the second individual implicated in this case. The proceedings against him initiated after he continued to disseminate defamatory content, even after police questioning.

The arrest was executed by a police team headed by the Chengamanad Station House Officer at Shajahan's residence in Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram. The authorities are deliberating on recording his formal arrest once presented at the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)