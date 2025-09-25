Cyber Controversy: YouTuber KM Shajahan Detained Over Defamatory Video
YouTuber KM Shajahan was detained by police for allegedly uploading a defamatory video against CPI(M) leader KJ Shine and Vypin MLA KN Unnikrishnan. Despite prior questioning, he continued to post controversial content, prompting further police action and potential arrest in Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police Station.
The YouTuber, KM Shajahan, has been taken into custody by authorities on accusations of conducting a cyberattack against CPI(M) leader KJ Shine and Vypin MLA KN Unnikrishnan. This follows the release of a defamatory video on his YouTube channel, Prathipaksham.
Shajahan, once the private secretary to former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, is the second individual implicated in this case. The proceedings against him initiated after he continued to disseminate defamatory content, even after police questioning.
The arrest was executed by a police team headed by the Chengamanad Station House Officer at Shajahan's residence in Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram. The authorities are deliberating on recording his formal arrest once presented at the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police Station.
