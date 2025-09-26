Govt Reforms Deliver Faster Justice Across Civil, Tribunal and Coroners Courts

New Zealand’s courts are showing signs of meaningful improvement, with major reductions in case backlogs and faster outcomes for families, victims, and businesses. Courts Minister Nicole McKee says the Government’s ongoing push for faster justice is delivering tangible results across multiple jurisdictions, from civil disputes to coronial findings.

A Focus on Timely Justice

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Every day a case drags on is another day of stress for families, victims, and businesses,” McKee said. “That’s why we’re focused on fixing what matters and getting the courts moving again.”

While public attention often gravitates towards the criminal jurisdiction of the District Court, McKee stressed that significant progress is also being achieved in civil, tribunal, and coronial matters—areas that directly impact thousands of New Zealanders every year.

Civil Courts: Tackling Older Cases First

One of the most notable improvements is in the civil jurisdiction of the District Court. In the 12 months to 31 July 2025, the active caseload dropped by 20 percent, falling from 12,795 to 10,267 cases. Completed cases increased by 8 percent, while new case filings decreased by 7 percent.

McKee credited the success to “targeting and managing older cases to completion along with careful judicial oversight, direction and guidance.” The age of active cases has dropped dramatically, with the average falling 36 percent to 211 days.

“This shows that when older cases are resolved, the entire system benefits. Families, businesses, and individuals see faster results, and confidence in the courts grows,” McKee said.

Disputes Tribunal: Faster and More Modern

The Disputes Tribunal, one of the busiest forums in New Zealand’s civil justice system, has also seen measurable improvements. Over 900 more cases were completed in the year to July 2025 compared with the previous year.

This achievement came despite an increase in new business, thanks to targeted case management strategies. Active cases declined, and the number of “aged cases” (those open for more than 180 days) dropped by 21 percent, equating to 134 fewer long-standing disputes.

To build on this momentum, work is underway to digitise Tribunal processes by moving away from physical files and introducing an electronic case document repository. McKee said this change will allow the Tribunal to function more efficiently and deliver decisions faster.

Coroners Court: Relief for Grieving Families

Delays in the Coroners Court have long been a source of frustration and grief for families awaiting findings. However, the introduction of associate coroners and clinical advisors has already reduced waiting times.

In the year to July 2025, active cases fell 15 percent, from 5,882 to 4,990. McKee said this progress is easing the burden on families during what is often one of the most painful times of their lives.

“Every case represents real people—families who are waiting for answers. Faster findings mean less stress and greater certainty at a very difficult time,” she noted.

A Collective Effort and a Long-Term Goal

McKee praised the judiciary, the Ministry of Justice, and court staff for their joint efforts. “These improvements are only possible because of the commitment of everyone involved, from judges to front-line staff, who work hard every day to help people access justice.”

She acknowledged, however, that there is still more work to do. “There’s still a long way to go. But these results show that when you focus on fixing what matters, you can deliver a justice system that serves the people.”

Looking Ahead

The Government plans to build on these gains by continuing to streamline case management, expand digital tools, and improve resource allocation across the courts. The goal is not just to speed up case processing, but to make the justice system more accessible, fair, and responsive to the needs of New Zealanders.

With civil disputes being resolved faster, Tribunal processes becoming more modern, and coronial backlogs easing, McKee says New Zealand is on track to create a justice system that delivers timely outcomes without compromising fairness.