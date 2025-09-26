Reeves Road Flyover Opens to Ease Congestion and Boost Auckland Transport

Auckland’s transport network has taken a major step forward with the official opening of the Reeves Road Flyover, a long-awaited project that will help ease traffic congestion in East Auckland and deliver productivity gains for the city. The new flyover, linking Pakuranga Road to Pakuranga Highway, was opened by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Transport Minister Chris Bishop, Auckland Minister Simeon Brown, and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

A Key Part of the $1.3 Billion Eastern Busway

The Reeves Road Flyover is a central element of the $1.3 billion Eastern Busway project, jointly funded by the Crown, NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), and Auckland Council, and delivered by Auckland Transport. It will open to citybound traffic within days, before becoming fully operational in both directions by late October once intersection upgrades are completed.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop described the project as vital to Auckland’s future growth. “Sitting in traffic wastes time and money. A fast, reliable transport network in Auckland is essential for the city’s growth and for New Zealand’s prosperity,” he said.

The flyover is designed not only to improve traffic flow for motorists but also to integrate with the new rapid transit corridor beneath it, where the Eastern Busway will operate.

Faster Journeys by Road and Public Transport

Once complete in 2027, the Eastern Busway will provide a 40-minute bus and train journey between Botany and downtown Auckland, linking with the Panmure Station rail hub. It is forecast to carry 18,000 passengers per day by 2028, with numbers expected to climb to 24,000 passengers daily by 2048.

“The Panmure to Pakuranga busway is already open and shows how rapid transit can transform access to jobs and opportunities across the city,” Bishop added. “Alongside the City Rail Link opening in 2026, these projects will reshape the way people move around Auckland.”

Long-Awaited Relief for East Auckland

Auckland Minister Simeon Brown said the new connection will significantly reduce congestion in an area that has long struggled with traffic bottlenecks. “The Reeves Road Flyover is something that people in East Auckland have waited a long time for. The vast majority of people here travel by car, and this will provide much-needed relief around Pakuranga Plaza.”

Brown acknowledged that the flyover had faced multiple attempts at cancellation in earlier planning stages. “The people of East Auckland had to fight hard to keep the Reeves Road Flyover on the plans after multiple attempts to cancel this project because it was a road. Thankfully, commonsense won, and this project will soon be open for motorists.”

The Eastern Busway project is also supporting the local economy, with around 500 workers currently employed on its delivery.

Ahead of Schedule and Under Budget

Mayor Wayne Brown praised the project for being completed efficiently. “I’m focused on delivering projects better, faster and cheaper, so I’m pleased to see Auckland Transport and its Eastern Busway Alliance partners open the flyover five months ahead of schedule and under budget.”

He said the flyover would relieve pressure at one of Auckland’s busiest intersections while also making way for 7km of dedicated busway, five new stations, and 12km of walking and cycling routes. “This makes it easier for people to get to their destinations quickly and safely, whether by car, bus, bike, or on foot.”

Looking Ahead: A Modern Transport Network

With the Reeves Road Flyover now open and the wider Eastern Busway project progressing, Auckland’s transport landscape is undergoing a once-in-a-generation transformation. Together with the City Rail Link, these projects are expected to deliver faster, more reliable journeys, improve productivity, and strengthen the city’s global competitiveness.

For East Auckland residents who have waited years for investment in their local transport infrastructure, the Reeves Road Flyover signals not just shorter commutes, but the start of a smarter, more connected transport future.