Coal Ministry, FICCI Host 2nd Roadshow on Coal Gasification in New Delhi

The Ministry of Coal, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), successfully organized the 2nd Roadshow on Coal Gasification – Surface and Underground Technologies on 24 September 2025 in New Delhi. Building on the momentum from the first edition in Mumbai, the event focused on advancing cleaner coal utilization technologies, with the twin goals of enhancing India’s energy security and steering the country towards a sustainable and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Roadshow brought together senior officials from the Ministry, industry leaders, investors, and technology experts. Key discussions centered around technological innovations in coal gasification, investment opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and strategies to reduce import dependency.

Coal Gasification: Central to India’s Energy Security

In her keynote address, Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, highlighted coal’s enduring role in India’s energy ecosystem. With annual production surpassing 1 billion tonnes, coal continues to power nearly 70% of the country’s electricity generation and supports critical industries.

She emphasized that while coal remains indispensable, the transition towards cleaner coal technologies like gasification is vital for sustainable growth. “Coal gasification not only reduces environmental impacts but also curbs imports, strengthens energy security, and opens up new industrial frontiers. It will accelerate India’s rise as the world’s third-largest economy while ensuring sustainability,” she stated.

According to Ms. Brar, gasification can spur the creation of new value chains in fertilizers, methanol, and clean fuels, generating jobs, investments, and innovation. She called for deeper government-industry partnerships to maximize resource utilization and deliver long-term prosperity.

Government’s Vision and Policy Push

Shri Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, reiterated the Government’s commitment to advancing coal gasification as a strategic priority. He underscored that coal is the backbone of India’s energy security, but diversification through gasification is essential for reducing reliance on imports of natural gas, methanol, and ammonia.

Highlighting key initiatives, Shri Jha pointed to the Coal Gasification Mission (2020) which sets a target of 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030, along with the creation of a dedicated sub-sector for syngas production in 2022. These steps, he noted, are designed to attract private sector participation, promote investment, and ensure that India leverages its vast coal reserves responsibly and efficiently.

“Coal gasification is not just about technology—it is about reimagining coal as a clean, versatile energy source for the future,” Shri Jha remarked.

Industry Perspectives

Shri Subhrakant Panda, Past President of FICCI and Managing Director of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, described coal gasification as a strategic enabler of self-reliance. By reducing import dependency and enabling domestic production of clean fuels, fertilizers, and chemicals, it supports both energy independence and industrial competitiveness.

He stressed that gasification can stimulate growth across multiple industries while aligning with India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and sustainable economic development.

Technical Sessions and Knowledge Sharing

The Roadshow also featured detailed technical presentations and interactive discussions:

Surface Coal Gasification: Shri Shubham Goel, Vice President, SBI Capital Markets, elaborated on the commercial bid process and project models , offering clarity to potential investors.

Underground Coal Gasification (UCG): Shri Ajitesh Kumar, Director, Ministry of Coal, and Shri Birendra Kumar Thakur, Director (Technical), Ministry of Coal, provided in-depth insights into operational procedures, technical challenges, and opportunities in UCG.

Q&A Session: Participants engaged directly with Ministry officials and experts on investment strategies, regulatory compliance, project financing, and environmental safeguards, ensuring transparency and confidence-building.

Driving Clean Energy and Self-Reliance

By showcasing investment opportunities, highlighting new technologies, and addressing concerns of stakeholders, the 2nd Roadshow reaffirmed the Ministry of Coal’s commitment to transparency, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

The event underscored India’s vision of using coal gasification as a cornerstone of its clean energy transition, while simultaneously strengthening energy security, fostering industrial development, and reducing import dependence.

With initiatives like these, India is positioning itself not only as a global leader in coal production but also as a pioneer in responsible and sustainable coal utilization technologies, thereby charting a path toward a cleaner, stronger, and self-reliant energy future.